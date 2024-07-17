Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Informal dinner between the Chief Minister of Sabah and parliamentarians

16 July 2024_ Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor hosted an informal dinner for Sabah MPs and Senators in Kuala Lumpur. The...

Malaysia: Informal dinner between the Chief Minister of Sabah and parliamentarians
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor hosted an informal dinner for Sabah MPs and Senators in Kuala Lumpur. The event was held at Suria KLCC and aimed to discuss current issues. Hajiji is in Kuala Lumpur to attend the meeting of Ministers and Chief Ministers which begins today. The dinner provided an opportunity for open and informal dialogue between Sabah representatives. Utusan Borneo reports it. The meeting was an opportunity to strengthen collaboration and address common challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
