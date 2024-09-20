Malaysia: Initiative to support underserved university students

19 September 2024_ Malaysia's Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, has announced that all public universities must accept underprivileged students, including by deferring the payment of registration fees. Zambry stressed the importance of providing financial assistance through the Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional (PTPTN) to ensure that students with potential are not excluded from higher education. He also highlighted how his personal experience of growing up in a fishing family motivates him to support this initiative. The news was reported by Berita Harian. This initiative aims to ensure that university education is accessible to all, thus contributing to greater social equity in the country.