Malaysia: Investigation into alleged human trafficking cases linked to Myanmar

05 September 2024_ Malaysian police are investigating reports and financial documents of several companies in connection with human trafficking cases originating from Myanmar. Police chief Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation also involves a former deputy minister and businessmen, with the aim of gathering more testimonies from trafficking victims. So far, nine testimonies have been collected, but no concrete evidence of illegal activity has emerged. The investigation also includes reviewing financial transactions and consulting with experts and journalists, as reported by utusan.com.my. Police are seeking information from two Chinese businessmen to further investigate the case.