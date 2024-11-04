Malaysia: Investing in an inclusive school environment

03 November 2024_ The Sabah state government has allocated RM56.75 million for non-Islamic religious schools and organisations, demonstrating a commitment to creating an inclusive environment. This initiative aims to ensure that all communities receive adequate attention and support. The decision reflects the government's desire to promote harmony between different faiths and cultures in the country. Such investments are key to strengthening social cohesion in Malaysia. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo. The Sabah government is responsible for the management and development of the region, which is known for its cultural and religious diversity.