October 29, 2024_ Malaysian authorities have confirmed that the city of Ipoh was not damaged by a loud bang on October 21. A meeting of 20 agencies, chaired by Perak police chief Datuk Pahlawan Azizi Mat Aris, ruled out earthquakes or explosions as the cause. No concrete evidence was found to explain the source of the sound, and authorities reassured residents that the area was safe. Berita Harian reports that similar events occurred in 2012 and 2018, with no cause ever being identified. Ipoh is the capital of Perak state, known for its mining history and colonial architecture.