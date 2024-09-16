Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Islamic Party vows to close casinos in Pahang

September 16, 2024_ The Islamic Party of Malaysia has announced that if it wins the next election, it will close all casinos in the state of Pahang,...

16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 16, 2024_ The Islamic Party of Malaysia has announced that if it wins the next election, it will close all casinos in the state of Pahang, including the famous Genting Casino. The party's vice president, Andasura Rabu, stressed that any action will be taken in accordance with the laws and powers of the state government. He added that the implementation of this promise will depend on the ability of the state government to exercise those rights. The news was reported by 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe). Pahang is one of the states in Malaysia, known for its tourist attractions and Genting Casino, a popular gaming and entertainment destination.

