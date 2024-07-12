Malaysia: Italian Air Force flying over Klang

11 July 2024_ A video on social media showed a fighter plane flying over Kampung Jawa, Klang, Selangor, accompanied by two smaller planes. The presence of the planes has raised questions and concerns among residents. Captain Muhammad Haziq Hafizan clarified that these were Italian Air Force aircraft, in transit to Darwin, Australia, to participate in the international military exercise Exercise Pitch Black 2024. The Italian aircraft, including a Boeing KC-767 and a F-35A, stopped in Subang for refueling. mstar.com.my reports it. The exercise also involves the Royal Malaysian Air Force and will take place from 12 July to 2 August.