Malaysia: Italian craftsmen complete 80% of the work on St Peter's Church

19 July 2024_ Construction of the Gothic-style St Peter's Church in Kuching began in October 2019 and is expected to be completed by October or November 2024. Italian craftsmen Roberto Fasoli and Ernesto Reducci are about 80% complete of the work on the colored glass panels, which requires approximately four years of work. The church, which can accommodate more than 1,000 parishioners, will be decorated with biblical themes and indigenous designs. The rector of the church, Fr Vincent Chin, said that, if permission was obtained, a small opening with a midnight mass could take place on Christmas Eve. Todayscatholic.com.my reports it. The collaboration with Italian artisans underlines the importance of Italian art and craftsmanship in the project.