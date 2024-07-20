Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Italian craftsmen complete 80% of the work on St Peter's Church

19 July 2024_ Construction of the Gothic-style St Peter's Church in Kuching began in October 2019 and is expected to be completed by October or...

Malaysia: Italian craftsmen complete 80% of the work on St Peter's Church
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

19 July 2024_ Construction of the Gothic-style St Peter's Church in Kuching began in October 2019 and is expected to be completed by October or November 2024. Italian craftsmen Roberto Fasoli and Ernesto Reducci are about 80% complete of the work on the colored glass panels, which requires approximately four years of work. The church, which can accommodate more than 1,000 parishioners, will be decorated with biblical themes and indigenous designs. The rector of the church, Fr Vincent Chin, said that, if permission was obtained, a small opening with a midnight mass could take place on Christmas Eve. Todayscatholic.com.my reports it. The collaboration with Italian artisans underlines the importance of Italian art and craftsmanship in the project.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Italian art Italian craftsmen be
Vedi anche
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza