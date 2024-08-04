Malaysia: Italian Scooter Day celebrates Italian motorcycle culture in Ipoh

4 August 2024_ Italian Scooter Day took place recently in Ipoh, an event that brought together over 500 enthusiasts of modern and classic motorcycles, including the famous Italian brands Vespa, Lambretta and Piaggio. The event, part of the Perak Visit Year 2024 celebrations, included a conference and various activities, such as road safety demonstrations and competitions. The event had a positive impact on the local economy, attracting more than 2,000 visitors and promoting socialization among participants from different walks of life. The news was reported by hmetro.com.my. The Italian Scooter Day, organized by Red Scooter Production, also saw the participation of Italian designers, helping to strengthen cultural ties between Malaysia and Italy.