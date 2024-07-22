Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Italian teams participate in Le Tour de Langkawi 2024

22 July 2024_ Three Italian teams will participate in the prestigious cycling race Le Tour de Langkawi 2024, which will be held from 29 September to...

Malaysia: Italian teams participate in Le Tour de Langkawi 2024
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 July 2024_ Three Italian teams will participate in the prestigious cycling race Le Tour de Langkawi 2024, which will be held from 29 September to 6 October. The Italian teams involved are VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane, Corratec Vini Fantini and Team Polti Kometa. The event will feature a total of 22 teams, including international and national teams from Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. The race, organized by the Majlis Sukan Negara (MSN) and the Kementerian Belia dan Sukan (KBS), will cover a total distance of 1,190 kilometres. Buletintv3.my reports it. The full list of participating cyclists will be announced in early September.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian teams involved teams squadra Three Italian
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza