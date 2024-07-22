Malaysia: Italian teams participate in Le Tour de Langkawi 2024

22 July 2024_ Three Italian teams will participate in the prestigious cycling race Le Tour de Langkawi 2024, which will be held from 29 September to 6 October. The Italian teams involved are VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane, Corratec Vini Fantini and Team Polti Kometa. The event will feature a total of 22 teams, including international and national teams from Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. The race, organized by the Majlis Sukan Negara (MSN) and the Kementerian Belia dan Sukan (KBS), will cover a total distance of 1,190 kilometres. Buletintv3.my reports it. The full list of participating cyclists will be announced in early September.