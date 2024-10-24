Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Jetama Sdn Bhd introduces water desalination system in Sabah

October 23, 2024_ Jetama Sdn Bhd (JSB), a subsidiary of Sabah Development Berhad (SDB) under the Sabah State Ministry of Finance, is leading efforts...

Malaysia: Jetama Sdn Bhd introduces water desalination system in Sabah
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ Jetama Sdn Bhd (JSB), a subsidiary of Sabah Development Berhad (SDB) under the Sabah State Ministry of Finance, is leading efforts to address water supply issues in Sabah. The company recently introduced a seawater desalination system to improve the supply of drinking water in the region. This initiative is part of a larger project to ensure access to drinking water for the local population, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of the area. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Sabah is a state in Malaysia located on the northern part of the island of Borneo, known for its biodiversity and natural resources.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sabah water introduces water desalination system The news was reported by The Borneo Post
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza