Malaysia: Jetama Sdn Bhd introduces water desalination system in Sabah

October 23, 2024_ Jetama Sdn Bhd (JSB), a subsidiary of Sabah Development Berhad (SDB) under the Sabah State Ministry of Finance, is leading efforts to address water supply issues in Sabah. The company recently introduced a seawater desalination system to improve the supply of drinking water in the region. This initiative is part of a larger project to ensure access to drinking water for the local population, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of the area. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Sabah is a state in Malaysia located on the northern part of the island of Borneo, known for its biodiversity and natural resources.