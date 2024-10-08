Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Johor changes official public holidays to attract foreign investment

Malaysia: Johor changes official public holidays to attract foreign investment
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 October 2024_ Effective 1 January 2025, Johor will change its official public holidays from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday. The change, announced by Johor's ruler, Tunku Ismail, is designed to attract more foreign investment, as Johor has contributed significantly to the national economy, with total trade of 753 billion ringgit in 2023. Deputy Minister of Communications, Teo Nie Ching, expressed gratitude for the announcement and stressed the importance of a transition period to ensure proper implementation of the new regulation. The source of this news is Kwong Wah Yit Poh. Johor is a state in Malaysia located in the southern part of the Malay Peninsula, known for its dynamic economy and strategic location near Singapore.

