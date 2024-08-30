Malaysia: Johor govt addresses Special Economic Zone concerns with Singapore

29 August 2024_ The Johor and Federal Governments are actively working to address business concerns over the upcoming Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). Johor Minister-President Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that issues such as ease of doing business, security and talent availability are being addressed. In addition, a significant drop in crime rates of 46% compared to 2019 was highlighted, thanks to investments in security. Onn Hafiz also reassured that the final details of the agreement will be finalized and signed by November. This was reported by bernama.com. The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone is an initiative to promote economic development and attract investment to the region.