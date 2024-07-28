Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Johor launches pilot schools for STEM and English education

27 July 2024_ Johor, one of the states of Malaysia, plans to launch pilot schools in 2025 that will include two primary schools and two secondary...

28 luglio 2024
27 July 2024_ Johor, one of the states of Malaysia, plans to launch pilot schools in 2025 that will include two primary schools and two secondary schools, with a particular focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and English language. This initiative was announced by Minister President Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, in line with the directives of Tunku Mahkota Ismail, the state ruler, who highlights the importance of quality education. The pilot schools aim to improve students' skills in key areas for the future. The news was reported by BH Ahad. The initiative represents a significant step for Johor's education system, helping to train a new generation of students prepared for the challenges of the modern world.

