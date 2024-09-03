Malaysia: JPMorgan optimistic about Malaysian stock market on reforms and investments

02 September 2024_ JPMorgan has upgraded its rating on the Malaysian stock market to ‘neutral’ after six years of ‘underweight’, thanks to growing interest from international investors. The recovery is attributed to factors such as data centre expansion and infrastructure projects, as well as the government’s commitment to policy reforms. Wong Hooi Ching, CEO of JPMorgan Chase Bank Bhd, highlighted the positive dialogue between the government and investors, which has led to increased investment in the stock market. To date, foreign investors have recorded net purchases worth RM151.7 million in 2024, following a year of net sales in 2023. The news was reported by theedgemalaysia.com. JPMorgan expects further sustained growth in the Malaysian market, supported by positive economic indicators and strong interest in mergers and acquisitions.