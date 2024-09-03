Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: JPMorgan optimistic about Malaysian stock market on reforms and investments

02 September 2024_ JPMorgan has upgraded its rating on the Malaysian stock market to ‘neutral’ after six years of ‘underweight’, thanks to growing...

Malaysia: JPMorgan optimistic about Malaysian stock market on reforms and investments
03 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 September 2024_ JPMorgan has upgraded its rating on the Malaysian stock market to ‘neutral’ after six years of ‘underweight’, thanks to growing interest from international investors. The recovery is attributed to factors such as data centre expansion and infrastructure projects, as well as the government’s commitment to policy reforms. Wong Hooi Ching, CEO of JPMorgan Chase Bank Bhd, highlighted the positive dialogue between the government and investors, which has led to increased investment in the stock market. To date, foreign investors have recorded net purchases worth RM151.7 million in 2024, following a year of net sales in 2023. The news was reported by theedgemalaysia.com. JPMorgan expects further sustained growth in the Malaysian market, supported by positive economic indicators and strong interest in mergers and acquisitions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
JP Morgan Malaysian market JPMorgan has upgraded as well as
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza