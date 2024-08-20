Malaysia: KBS examines equitable distribution of funds for sports facilities

19 August 2024_ Malaysia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is considering distributing funds equally to all states to improve sports facilities. Minister Hannah Yeoh has proposed a model similar to the one used in the national football league, with each state receiving RM500,000 in funding. Yeoh pointed out that not all regions have adequate facilities and called on states to play an active role in the process. She also highlighted the potential of young sports talent ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympics. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo. The KBS aims to ensure that all states can benefit from improved sports infrastructure, thereby promoting the development of sports in the country.