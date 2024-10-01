Malaysia: Ketua Menteri Sabah announces possible state elections

1 October 2024_ The Ketua Menteri of Sabah, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, has declared that the Council of the State Assembly (DUN) will be dissolved and a state election will be held when it is ready. At an event in Kota Kinabalu, Hajiji joked that he has not yet found the inspiration to set a date for the dissolution. He promised to inform the media as soon as he has a firm date for the election. He also stressed the importance of a fair and just media environment in Sabah, as reported by Utusan Borneo. The state government is committed to upholding press freedom and promoting talent in journalism through annual events such as the Kinabalu Press Awards.