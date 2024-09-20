Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: King on official visit to China for 50th anniversary of bilateral relations

September 19, 2024_ Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim has undertaken a first official visit to China in a decade to mark the 50th anniversary of...

Malaysia: King on official visit to China for 50th anniversary of bilateral relations
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim has undertaken a first official visit to China in a decade to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The visit, which will last until September 22, will see meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss new cooperation, particularly in the field of technical and vocational education. The visit has been welcomed as it marks a significant moment in Malaysia-China relations, which have been affected by various factors in recent years, including the pandemic. The news was reported by 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh). The visit is expected to help maintain and further develop friendly relations between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
welcomed as it marks been visit has been Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza