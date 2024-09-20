Malaysia: King on official visit to China for 50th anniversary of bilateral relations

September 19, 2024_ Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim has undertaken a first official visit to China in a decade to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The visit, which will last until September 22, will see meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss new cooperation, particularly in the field of technical and vocational education. The visit has been welcomed as it marks a significant moment in Malaysia-China relations, which have been affected by various factors in recent years, including the pandemic. The news was reported by 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh). The visit is expected to help maintain and further develop friendly relations between the two countries.