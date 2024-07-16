Malaysia: KK Mart fined for offending religious sentiments

15 July 2024_ The Shah Alam Court has fined Kumpulan KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd (KK Mart) for offending the feelings of Muslims by selling socks with 'Allah' written on them last March. The company supplying the socks, Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, was also fined for the same reason. Both companies were fined RM60,000 after admitting guilt. Justice Muhamad Anas Mahadzir handed down the ruling after Deputy Attorney General Datuk Masri Mohd Daud reported new developments in the case. Harian Metro reports it. The ruling highlights the importance of respecting religious sensitivities in Malaysia.