Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: KK Mart fined for offending religious sentiments

15 July 2024_ The Shah Alam Court has fined Kumpulan KK Supermart &amp; Superstore Sdn Bhd (KK Mart) for offending the feelings of Muslims by selling...

Malaysia: KK Mart fined for offending religious sentiments
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

15 July 2024_ The Shah Alam Court has fined Kumpulan KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd (KK Mart) for offending the feelings of Muslims by selling socks with 'Allah' written on them last March. The company supplying the socks, Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, was also fined for the same reason. Both companies were fined RM60,000 after admitting guilt. Justice Muhamad Anas Mahadzir handed down the ruling after Deputy Attorney General Datuk Masri Mohd Daud reported new developments in the case. Harian Metro reports it. The ruling highlights the importance of respecting religious sensitivities in Malaysia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ruling after Deputy Harian Metro reports it Shah Alam court ruling highlights
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza