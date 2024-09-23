Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: KL City Opera presents La Bohème with a touch of Malaysian 60s

September 23, 2024_ KL City Opera (KLCO) will perform La Bohème, reinterpreted in a unique 1960s Malaysian setting, for the OPERA Si! event. This...

Malaysia: KL City Opera presents La Bohème with a touch of Malaysian 60s
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ KL City Opera (KLCO) will perform La Bohème, reinterpreted in a unique 1960s Malaysian setting, for the OPERA Si! event. This production, directed by Amelia Tan, celebrates the masterpiece by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, fusing his music with the vibrant Malaysian culture of the time. Audiences in Kuala Lumpur will be treated to a fusion of tradition and modernity, with iconic characters such as Rodolfo and Mimi, played by talented local artists. This news was reported by eksentrika.com. This event not only pays homage to Puccini, but also celebrates Malaysia's rich artistic history, making opera accessible to a wider audience.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
will perform La Bohème This event not OPERA Si Giacomo Puccini
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza