Malaysia: Kuala Lumpur condemns Israel's actions after Hassan Nasrallah's death

September 29, 2024_ Malaysia has strongly condemned Israel, accusing it of not respecting the decisions of the international community after the...

30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 29, 2024_ Malaysia has strongly condemned Israel, accusing it of not respecting the decisions of the international community after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan described Israel's actions as barbaric and arrogant, stressing the need to impose sanctions on weapons to stop violence against civilians. During his address to the United Nations General Assembly, he urged the UN Security Council to take immediate measures to ensure accountability for violations of international law. The source of this news is Harian Metro. Hassan Nasrallah is the Secretary General of Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, and his death was announced following an Israeli airstrike near Beirut.

