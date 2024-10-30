Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Kuala Lumpur Court Rules Former PM Najib Razak's Future in 1MDB Case

30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
30 October 2024_ The Kuala Lumpur High Court will rule tomorrow on former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s position on charges related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds. After a trial that lasted six years and 235 days of hearings, the public prosecutor closed his case on May 30, with 50 witnesses testifying. Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah will have to decide whether Najib will have to defend himself against the charges or be acquitted. The decision represents a pivotal moment for the former Malaysian prime minister, who has been embroiled in one of the country’s biggest corruption scandals. The news was reported by Sin Chew Daily. The 1MDB case has had a significant impact on Malaysia’s politics and economy, raising concerns about transparency and governance in the country.

