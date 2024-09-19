Malaysia: Kuala Lumpur Mayor Promotes Zero Tolerance Against Corruption

19 September 2024_ Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif has announced a zero-tolerance initiative against corruption among Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) staff. Maimunah said any reports of misconduct will be investigated, even if received anonymously. She stressed that if the allegations are found to be true, she will not hesitate to take stern action against those responsible. The mayor also highlighted the importance of improving standard operating procedures to prevent corruption. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Maimunah, who previously worked for the United Nations, was appointed as the mayor of Kuala Lumpur on 15 August 2024.