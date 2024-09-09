Malaysia: Kuala Lumpur Promotes International Cooperation Against Crime, Human Trafficking

09 September 2024_ Malaysia is pushing for greater international cooperation to combat human trafficking and cybercrime, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced at the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in China. During the event, the Deputy Prime Minister will share Malaysia’s experience in combating these challenges and learn best practices from 50 participating countries, including China. Malaysia has seen an increase in human trafficking cases, from 17 in 2008 to 115 in 2021, and is implementing measures to improve border security and use of technology. The source of this information is thestar.com.my. Malaysia, recently promoted to Tier-2 in the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report, views the fight against trafficking not only as a security issue but also as an important economic issue.