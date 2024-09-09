Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Kuala Lumpur Promotes International Cooperation Against Crime, Human Trafficking

09 September 2024_ Malaysia is pushing for greater international cooperation to combat human trafficking and cybercrime, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk...

Malaysia: Kuala Lumpur Promotes International Cooperation Against Crime, Human Trafficking
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 September 2024_ Malaysia is pushing for greater international cooperation to combat human trafficking and cybercrime, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced at the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in China. During the event, the Deputy Prime Minister will share Malaysia’s experience in combating these challenges and learn best practices from 50 participating countries, including China. Malaysia has seen an increase in human trafficking cases, from 17 in 2008 to 115 in 2021, and is implementing measures to improve border security and use of technology. The source of this information is thestar.com.my. Malaysia, recently promoted to Tier-2 in the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report, views the fight against trafficking not only as a security issue but also as an important economic issue.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Malesia including China share Malaysia's experience Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza