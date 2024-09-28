Malaysia: Labuan Promotes Vertical Farming to Tackle Food Crisis

27 September 2024_ Malaysia's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is encouraging Labuan Island to adopt vertical farming as a strategy to improve its agricultural sector and address food supply shortages. Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu stressed that the limited availability of land for large-scale farming makes vertical farming a crucial option. He has already instructed the Department of Agriculture to develop plans to make this idea a reality, during a meeting with representatives from the agriculture and fisheries sectors. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Labuan is an island in Malaysia, known for its economy based on sectors such as tourism and agriculture, which is now looking for innovative solutions to ensure food security.