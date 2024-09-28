Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Labuan Promotes Vertical Farming to Tackle Food Crisis

27 September 2024_ Malaysia's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is encouraging Labuan Island to adopt vertical farming as a strategy to...

Malaysia: Labuan Promotes Vertical Farming to Tackle Food Crisis
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 September 2024_ Malaysia's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is encouraging Labuan Island to adopt vertical farming as a strategy to improve its agricultural sector and address food supply shortages. Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu stressed that the limited availability of land for large-scale farming makes vertical farming a crucial option. He has already instructed the Department of Agriculture to develop plans to make this idea a reality, during a meeting with representatives from the agriculture and fisheries sectors. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Labuan is an island in Malaysia, known for its economy based on sectors such as tourism and agriculture, which is now looking for innovative solutions to ensure food security.

