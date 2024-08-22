Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Malaysia: Launch of Sarawak AgriFoodTech Sustainability Impact Fund for Agricultural Innovation

22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 August 2024_ The Sarawak AgriFoodTech Sustainability Impact Fund, the first of its kind in Malaysia, has been launched to support agrifoodtech initiatives in the state of Sarawak. This fund, created in collaboration with Borneo Ventures Link and First Frontier Ventures, aims to enhance food production through the adoption of advanced technologies. Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg highlighted the importance of the fund in transforming the region’s agriculture and food sector. The fund, with a capital of RM100 million, is a significant step towards food security and economic innovation in Sarawak, The Borneo Post reported. In addition, an International Agrifoodtech Festival is planned to celebrate local startups and their innovations in the sector.

