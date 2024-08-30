Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Lavazza launches new coffee capsules for the Malaysian market

August 29, 2024_ Lavazza, the iconic Italian coffee brand, recently introduced a new range of Nespresso-compatible capsules in Malaysia. This...

Malaysia: Lavazza launches new coffee capsules for the Malaysian market
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 29, 2024_ Lavazza, the iconic Italian coffee brand, recently introduced a new range of Nespresso-compatible capsules in Malaysia. This innovative offering includes iconic blends such as Crema e Gusto Classico and Qualità Rossa, allowing coffee lovers to enjoy the authentic taste of Italy in the comfort of their own homes. The launch was celebrated with a lively event at Mid Valley Megamall, where visitors could try the new capsules and participate in various interactive activities. The news was reported by malaysiamarketing.my, highlighting the global impact of the Lavazza brand and its continued expansion in the Asian market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
coffee brand coffea griffe brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza