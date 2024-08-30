Malaysia: Lavazza launches new coffee capsules for the Malaysian market

August 29, 2024_ Lavazza, the iconic Italian coffee brand, recently introduced a new range of Nespresso-compatible capsules in Malaysia. This innovative offering includes iconic blends such as Crema e Gusto Classico and Qualità Rossa, allowing coffee lovers to enjoy the authentic taste of Italy in the comfort of their own homes. The launch was celebrated with a lively event at Mid Valley Megamall, where visitors could try the new capsules and participate in various interactive activities. The news was reported by malaysiamarketing.my, highlighting the global impact of the Lavazza brand and its continued expansion in the Asian market.