August 20, 2024_ Lavazza, the renowned Italian coffee brand, has opened its first Pop Up Shop in Malaysia at MidValley Megamall from August 19 to 25, 2024. The event celebrates the launch of a new range of Nespresso compatible capsules, including Crema E Gusto Classico, Qualità Rossa and ¡Tierra! For Planet, all representing Italian excellence in coffee. The Pop Up Shop offers an interactive experience with games, discounts and specialty drinks prepared by expert baristas, attracting coffee enthusiasts from across the region. This news was reported by www.ranechin.com. Lavazza continues to strengthen its presence in Asia, bringing the tradition and quality of Italian coffee to a wider audience.