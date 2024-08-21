Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Lavazza opens first Pop Up Shop at MidValley Megamall

August 20, 2024_ Lavazza, the renowned Italian coffee brand, has opened its first Pop Up Shop in Malaysia at MidValley Megamall from August 19 to 25,...

Malaysia: Lavazza opens first Pop Up Shop at MidValley Megamall
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ Lavazza, the renowned Italian coffee brand, has opened its first Pop Up Shop in Malaysia at MidValley Megamall from August 19 to 25, 2024. The event celebrates the launch of a new range of Nespresso compatible capsules, including Crema E Gusto Classico, Qualità Rossa and ¡Tierra! For Planet, all representing Italian excellence in coffee. The Pop Up Shop offers an interactive experience with games, discounts and specialty drinks prepared by expert baristas, attracting coffee enthusiasts from across the region. This news was reported by www.ranechin.com. Lavazza continues to strengthen its presence in Asia, bringing the tradition and quality of Italian coffee to a wider audience.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
coffee brand coffea representing Italian excellence excellence in coffee
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza