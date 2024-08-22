Malaysia: Lavazza presents new Nespresso compatible capsules at MidValley Megamall

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
August 22, 2024_ Lavazza, the iconic Italian coffee brand, opened a Pop-Up Shop at MidValley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur from August 19 to 25,...

22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 22, 2024_ Lavazza, the iconic Italian coffee brand, opened a Pop-Up Shop at MidValley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur from August 19 to 25, showcasing its new Nespresso-compatible capsules. Visitors can enjoy a selection of Italian coffees, including Crema E Gusto Classico and Qualità Rossa, in a vibrant and interactive environment. The event was attended by Lavazza representatives and local celebrities, and also offered exclusive games and promotions for coffee fans. The news was reported by www.sunshinekelly.com. Lavazza continues to bring the authenticity of Italian coffee to Malaysia, celebrating tradition and innovation in the world of coffee.

Tag
coffee brand coffea Italian iconic Italian
