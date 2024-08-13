Malaysia: Law reform coming to update over 3,000 outdated laws

12 August 2024_ Malaysia's Minister of Justice and Institutional Reform, Dato' Sri Azalina, has announced plans to submit a paper to the Cabinet to review over 3,000 outdated laws in the country. These laws, many of which date back to Malaysia's pre-independence period, are no longer adequate for today's needs. The proposal aims to modernise the country's legislative framework, ensuring that the laws are in line with the contemporary needs of Malaysian society. The reform is seen as a crucial step in improving the effectiveness of the country's legal system, as reported by 光华日报. The review of outdated laws could also facilitate a more conducive regulatory environment for investment and economic development in Malaysia.