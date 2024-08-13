Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Law reform coming to update over 3,000 outdated laws

12 August 2024_ Malaysia's Minister of Justice and Institutional Reform, Dato' Sri Azalina, has announced plans to submit a paper to the Cabinet to...

Malaysia: Law reform coming to update over 3,000 outdated laws
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

12 August 2024_ Malaysia's Minister of Justice and Institutional Reform, Dato' Sri Azalina, has announced plans to submit a paper to the Cabinet to review over 3,000 outdated laws in the country. These laws, many of which date back to Malaysia's pre-independence period, are no longer adequate for today's needs. The proposal aims to modernise the country's legislative framework, ensuring that the laws are in line with the contemporary needs of Malaysian society. The reform is seen as a crucial step in improving the effectiveness of the country's legal system, as reported by 光华日报. The review of outdated laws could also facilitate a more conducive regulatory environment for investment and economic development in Malaysia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as reported Malaysia's Minister of Justice form as
Vedi anche
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza