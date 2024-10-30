Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Love for Italian Cuisine Grows with New Restaurants in Kuala Lumpur

October 30, 2024_ Malaysia is seeing a boom in Italian restaurants, offering authentic dishes like pasta Bolognese and Neapolitan pizza without...

Malaysia: Love for Italian Cuisine Grows with New Restaurants in Kuala Lumpur
30 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 30, 2024_ Malaysia is seeing a boom in Italian restaurants, offering authentic dishes like pasta Bolognese and Neapolitan pizza without having to travel all the way to Italy. The restaurants, such as Itameshi Ristorante E Sushiba, Positano Risto and La Risata, combine traditional Italian cuisine with local influences, creating unique dining experiences. These establishments not only serve classic dishes, but also fusion dishes that combine Italian and Asian flavours, making Italian cuisine increasingly popular among Malaysians. The news was reported by eh.my, highlighting how Italian food culture is also conquering the hearts of Malaysians. The restaurants offer cozy atmospheres and delicious dishes, making them ideal for romantic dinners or social moments with friends and family.

