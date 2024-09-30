Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Low turnout in Makota polling station, ruling coalition wins

29 September 2024_ The Makota by-election in Malaysia saw a low turnout despite the Barisan Nasional (BN)-Opposition (PH) coalition winning a...

Malaysia: Low turnout in Makota polling station, ruling coalition wins
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

29 September 2024_ The Makota by-election in Malaysia saw a low turnout despite the Barisan Nasional (BN)-Opposition (PH) coalition winning a landslide victory. Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary Loke Siew Fook warned that the decline in non-Malay voter turnout was a serious issue that needed to be addressed. The victory was celebrated by BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Johor State Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi with a margin of over 20,000 votes. The source of this news is 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe). Loke stressed the importance of maintaining harmony among the coalition parties to ensure future success.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Makota by election in Malaysia Barisan Nasional polling station Malesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza