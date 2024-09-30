Malaysia: Low turnout in Makota polling station, ruling coalition wins

29 September 2024_ The Makota by-election in Malaysia saw a low turnout despite the Barisan Nasional (BN)-Opposition (PH) coalition winning a landslide victory. Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary Loke Siew Fook warned that the decline in non-Malay voter turnout was a serious issue that needed to be addressed. The victory was celebrated by BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Johor State Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi with a margin of over 20,000 votes. The source of this news is 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe). Loke stressed the importance of maintaining harmony among the coalition parties to ensure future success.