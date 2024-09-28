Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Low turnout in Mersing by-elections
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 28, 2024_ The Mersing by-election in Malaysia has seen a low voter turnout of 33.97% as of 1pm. Election Commission Chairman Dato' Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh visited the polling centre and predicted a final turnout of 60%, encouraging voters to go to the polls. The candidates in the running are 40-year-old Safuan from Barisan Nasional and 61-year-old Mohamad Haizam from Perikatan Nasional. The commission has set up 20 polling centres for over 61,000 voters, with the vote counting scheduled for the evening. The source of this news is Sin Chew Daily. Weather conditions are expected to further affect turnout, with heavy rains forecast in the region.

The Mersing by election elezione suppletiva by election Malesia
