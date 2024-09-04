Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Madani government sets conditions for opposition funding

04 September 2024_ The Madani government has imposed seven conditions to ensure fair funding for the opposition, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin...

Malaysia: Madani government sets conditions for opposition funding
04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 September 2024_ The Madani government has imposed seven conditions to ensure fair funding for the opposition, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said. The conditions include requiring all opposition MPs to declare their assets and ensuring the stability of the government until the end of the current term. A clause has also been inserted to restrict the opposition from dealing with 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues. Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said the proposal is still in draft stage and the opposition has room for negotiation, malaysiakini.com reported. The issue of funding is crucial in a political context where the government is trying to maintain control and unity among different political factions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
approvvigionamento di fondi opposition Mps funding is still
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza