Malaysia: Madani government sets conditions for opposition funding

04 September 2024_ The Madani government has imposed seven conditions to ensure fair funding for the opposition, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said. The conditions include requiring all opposition MPs to declare their assets and ensuring the stability of the government until the end of the current term. A clause has also been inserted to restrict the opposition from dealing with 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues. Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said the proposal is still in draft stage and the opposition has room for negotiation, malaysiakini.com reported. The issue of funding is crucial in a political context where the government is trying to maintain control and unity among different political factions.