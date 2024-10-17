Malaysia: Malay language test proposed for citizenship

16 October 2024_ Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today defended the proposed Malay language proficiency test for citizenship applications, stressing that it will be a conversational interview and not a rigorous interview. The proposal is part of a constitutional amendment that is currently being debated in Parliament. Saifuddin explained that the interview will not be based on standardised questions, but will include the use of images to facilitate communication. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. The amendment aims to make the citizenship process more accessible and interactive for applicants.