Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Malay language test proposed for citizenship

16 October 2024_ Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today defended the proposed Malay language proficiency test for...

Malaysia: Malay language test proposed for citizenship
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 October 2024_ Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today defended the proposed Malay language proficiency test for citizenship applications, stressing that it will be a conversational interview and not a rigorous interview. The proposal is part of a constitutional amendment that is currently being debated in Parliament. Saifuddin explained that the interview will not be based on standardised questions, but will include the use of images to facilitate communication. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. The amendment aims to make the citizenship process more accessible and interactive for applicants.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
intervista interview be The news was reported by The Borneo Post
Vedi anche
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza