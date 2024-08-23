Malaysia: Malaysian banks' home loans hit record high

August 23, 2024_ The five major banks in Malaysia have seen a significant increase in housing loans, exceeding 10 billion Malaysian ringgit for three consecutive months, hitting a new all-time high. These banks include Maybank, CIMB, Public Bank, RHB and Hong Leong Bank, which have seen strong demand in the housing market, supported by a low interest rate environment. Experts attribute this trend to rising consumer confidence and the continued expansion of the housing sector. The housing lending market is expected to continue to thrive with further economic stimulus measures from the government. The news is reported by 工商時報. This development highlights the importance of the housing sector in the Malaysian economy and the crucial role of banks in supporting economic growth.