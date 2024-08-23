Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Malaysian banks' home loans hit record high

August 23, 2024_ The five major banks in Malaysia have seen a significant increase in housing loans, exceeding 10 billion Malaysian ringgit for three...

Malaysia: Malaysian banks' home loans hit record high
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ The five major banks in Malaysia have seen a significant increase in housing loans, exceeding 10 billion Malaysian ringgit for three consecutive months, hitting a new all-time high. These banks include Maybank, CIMB, Public Bank, RHB and Hong Leong Bank, which have seen strong demand in the housing market, supported by a low interest rate environment. Experts attribute this trend to rising consumer confidence and the continued expansion of the housing sector. The housing lending market is expected to continue to thrive with further economic stimulus measures from the government. The news is reported by 工商時報. This development highlights the importance of the housing sector in the Malaysian economy and the crucial role of banks in supporting economic growth.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
housing lending market housing housing market banca
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza