07 October 2024_ Italian cyclist Matteo Malucelli, of JCL Team UKYO, has conquered Bintulu for the second time during the final stage of the Tour de Langkawi 2024. Malucelli showed his class with an outstanding final performance on the 147.4-kilometer course, redeeming an earlier mistake in the competition. With a time of 3:07.38, he overtook rival De Kleijn, while cyclist Max Poole retained the green jersey of the race leader. The news was reported by utusan.com.my. This success highlights Italian talent in cycling, helping to strengthen Italy's presence in international sporting events.