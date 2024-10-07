Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: Matteo Malucelli triumphs in Bintulu in the Tour de Langkawi 2024

07 October 2024_ Italian cyclist Matteo Malucelli, of JCL Team UKYO, has conquered Bintulu for the second time during the final stage of the Tour de...

Malaysia: Matteo Malucelli triumphs in Bintulu in the Tour de Langkawi 2024
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 October 2024_ Italian cyclist Matteo Malucelli, of JCL Team UKYO, has conquered Bintulu for the second time during the final stage of the Tour de Langkawi 2024. Malucelli showed his class with an outstanding final performance on the 147.4-kilometer course, redeeming an earlier mistake in the competition. With a time of 3:07.38, he overtook rival De Kleijn, while cyclist Max Poole retained the green jersey of the race leader. The news was reported by utusan.com.my. This success highlights Italian talent in cycling, helping to strengthen Italy's presence in international sporting events.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
