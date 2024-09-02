Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: MCMC initiates dialogue sessions with social media providers to protect personal data
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 September 2024_ The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will hold a dialogue session with social media platform providers this month to discuss standard operating procedures regarding users' personal content. Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching stressed the importance of working with these platforms to prevent the misuse of personal data. The meeting is aimed at developing more stringent SOPs to enable MCMC and the Royal Malaysian Police to conduct effective investigations. Teo also highlighted the growing threat of deepfakes, which scammers use to spread inappropriate content, especially targeting minors. The news was reported by thesun.my. Teo also called on Malaysians to support local cinema, highlighting the success of domestic films at the box office.

