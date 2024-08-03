Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
02 August 2024_ Meta's representative will visit Kuala Lumpur next week to clarify the reasons for the removal of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's post...

Malaysia: Meta explains the removal of Anwar Ibrahim's post
03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
02 August 2024_ Meta's representative will visit Kuala Lumpur next week to clarify the reasons for the removal of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's post regarding the murder of Ismail Haniyeh. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the decision to remove the post was not made by Meta's Asia team, but by the company's top management. Fahmi expressed the Malaysian government's disappointment with this action and stressed that the government will require further explanations before deciding on its next moves. The situation has raised concern, as such events are not expected to occur, as reported by Berita Harian. Ismail Haniyeh is a Palestinian political leader, known for his role in the resistance against the Israeli occupation.

