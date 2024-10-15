Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: Millions in cash discovered in political corruption probe

14 October 2024_ The Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia (SPRM) has found over RM321,000 in cash during raids at two safe houses in Kuala Lumpur,...

Malaysia: Millions in cash discovered in political corruption probe
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
