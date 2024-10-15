Malaysia: Millions in cash discovered in political corruption probe

14 October 2024_ The Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia (SPRM) has found over RM321,000 in cash during raids at two safe houses in Kuala Lumpur, following an initial raid at a politician’s apartment. SPRM chief Azam Baki confirmed that the cash found included SGD74,000, equivalent to about RM243,000, and another RM78,000 at another location. These raids are the result of investigations into a corruption case involving an influential politician and a former Selangor government official, Harian Metro reported. The investigation is ongoing and could lead to further discoveries at other safe houses and banks, while the SPRM is following up on overseas investments.