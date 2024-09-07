Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Minister Gobind Singh Deo proposes online platform for cyber security

06 September 2024_ Digitalisation Minister Gobind Singh Deo has proposed the creation of an integrated online platform to improve data security and...

Malaysia: Minister Gobind Singh Deo proposes online platform for cyber security
07 settembre 2024
06 September 2024_ Digitalisation Minister Gobind Singh Deo has proposed the creation of an integrated online platform to improve data security and personal information protection in Malaysia. He highlighted the challenges of the current system, which requires time and physical presence to file complaints and conduct investigations, during a conference. The new platform would enable faster coordination between agencies, including the police and cybersecurity experts, to address growing cyber threats. Gobind also announced plans to introduce a data sharing bill in the next parliamentary session. The news was reported by thesun.my. The conference was co-organised by several government entities and international organisations, including UNICEF Malaysia and the Royal Malaysian Police.

