Malaysia: Minister of Labor withdraws lawsuit against newspaper to defend freedom of the press

17 July 2024_ Malaysian Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar has ordered the withdrawal of the lawsuit against 'The Edge' newspaper and one of its journalists. The lawsuit was brought by the Human Resource Development Agency (HRD Corp) alleging defamation. Sivakumar said he disagreed with the legal action, stressing the importance of maintaining press freedom in the country. The decision to withdraw the lawsuit was made before a press conference by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Mas Ermieyati Samsudin. Sin Chew Daily reports it. The controversy arose from two articles in 'The Edge' that criticized the actions of HRD Corp and its officials.