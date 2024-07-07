Malaysia: Ministry of Health commitment to resolve doctor shortage in Sabah

7 July 2024_ Malaysia's Ministry of Health (KKM) is committed to addressing the doctor shortage in the state of Sabah, Health Minister Dr. Zaliha Mustafa said. The KKM will seek to provide medical staff to 400 clinics in the region, currently suffering from a significant shortage of doctors. 'The KKM will continue to work to ensure that every clinic in Sabah has sufficient numbers of doctors,' the Minister said. The statement was made during the inauguration of the Madani Afiat Program and National Agenda Malaysia Sihat-Sabah Maju Jaya (ANMS-SMJ) tour in Tawau, a city in the state of Sabah. Utusan Borneo reports it. The initiative aims to improve access to health services and promote public health in the region.