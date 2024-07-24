Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Mohamad Nizar Najib rejects accusations of political betrayal
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
July 23, 2024_ Mohamad Nizar Mohamad Najib, son of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, has denied allegations that he met with opposition leaders to topple the Pahang government. Nizar, who is also the chairman of the Pahang Investment and Innovation Commission, described such claims as 'fairy tales' and reiterated his loyalty to the current government led by Minister President Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail. He stressed that he would never betray the party his family fought for and called for the cessation of these political slanders. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Najib Razak, currently in prison for corruption, has always encouraged loyalty to the party, a message that Nizar reiterated in his speech.

