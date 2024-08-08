Malaysia: Mona Lisa KL, a new Italian restaurant in Chinatown

07 August 2024_ Mona Lisa KL opened its doors in Chinatown, Kuala Lumpur, at the end of June 2024, bringing a touch of Italian cuisine to an area already famous for its vibrant food scene. The restaurant is characterized by a modern and welcoming atmosphere, with a reproduction of Leonardo da Vinci's famous work observing customers from inside. Founder Mark M Nejad wanted to offer an alternative to the many Chinese options present, creating an elegant environment to enjoy Italian dishes and craft cocktails. The news of this new venue has also aroused interest in Italy, highlighting the influence of Italian gastronomic culture abroad, as reported by www.theyumlist.net. Mona Lisa KL stands out for its culinary offering and attention to detail, making it an ideal place for lovers of good food and refined cocktails.