Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Mona Lisa KL, a new Italian restaurant in Chinatown

07 August 2024_ Mona Lisa KL opened its doors in Chinatown, Kuala Lumpur, at the end of June 2024, bringing a touch of Italian cuisine to an area...

Malaysia: Mona Lisa KL, a new Italian restaurant in Chinatown
08 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ Mona Lisa KL opened its doors in Chinatown, Kuala Lumpur, at the end of June 2024, bringing a touch of Italian cuisine to an area already famous for its vibrant food scene. The restaurant is characterized by a modern and welcoming atmosphere, with a reproduction of Leonardo da Vinci's famous work observing customers from inside. Founder Mark M Nejad wanted to offer an alternative to the many Chinese options present, creating an elegant environment to enjoy Italian dishes and craft cocktails. The news of this new venue has also aroused interest in Italy, highlighting the influence of Italian gastronomic culture abroad, as reported by www.theyumlist.net. Mona Lisa KL stands out for its culinary offering and attention to detail, making it an ideal place for lovers of good food and refined cocktails.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mona Lisa KL Chilometro Lanciato Italian restaurant end
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza