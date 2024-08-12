Malaysia: MTUC calls for minimum wage hike for private sector workers

11 August 2024_ Kongres Kesatuan Sekerja Malaysia (MTUC) has urged the government not to delay the announcement of the new minimum wage rate for private sector workers. MTUC vice president Matkar Siwang expressed concern over the prolonged wait, noting that the current minimum wage of RM1,500 is inadequate due to the rising cost of living. Siwang also highlighted that workers are being forced to work overtime or take on side jobs to supplement their insufficient income. The source of this news is Berita Harian. The Malaysian government last revised the minimum wage in May 2022, when it was increased from RM1,200 to RM1,500 for companies with five or more employees.