Malaysia: Muhammad Azeem prepares for the Olympics on a new Italian track

28 July 2024_ Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi, Malaysian sprinter, is preparing to compete for the first time at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he will run on an innovative purple track. This new surface, designed by an Italian company, was created to be more environmentally friendly than previous red courses. Azeem, the national record holder in the 100 metres, hopes the new track can help him achieve positive results. The athletics competition will take place from August 1 to 11, 2024, as reported by bernama.com. The athlete also received a message of encouragement from his family, underlining the importance of remaining calm during the race.