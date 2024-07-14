Malaysia: Muhyiddin criticizes ruling party's defeat in by-elections

13 July 2024_ Bersatu party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed his belief that the ruling party suffered a heavy defeat in the recent by-election. Muhyiddin said the government fears losing further parliamentary and state seats, which is why it did not declare six parliamentary and one state seats vacant. He also criticized the government for using government resources and institutions during the election campaign, without success. According to Muhyiddin, the people's growing distrust of the government is due to a lack of principles and dishonesty.光华日报 reports it. Muhyiddin stressed that the Bersatu party will continue to maintain its principles and not collaborate with parties that do not share their values.