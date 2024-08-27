Malaysia: Muhyiddin Yassin charged with sedition in court

Cerca nel sito
 
26 August 2024_ Former Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be charged with sedition in court tomorrow in relation to comments he made during the recent state elections. The charge relates to comments he said were inflammatory during the Nenggiri State Assembly elections. This development marks a further chapter in the controversial political career of Muhyiddin, the current president of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) party. The news was reported by astroawani.com. Muhyiddin, who served as Prime Minister from March 2020 to August 2021, is a central figure in Malaysian politics, often at the centre of controversy and debate.

