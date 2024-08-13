Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: MyInvois e-invoicing system goes live
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ The MyInvois e-invoicing system, implemented by the Internal Revenue Board (IRB) of Malaysia from August 1, 2024, has received positive feedback from businesses, including those not required to participate. Currently, the system is only mandatory for businesses with an annual turnover of more than 100 million Malaysian ringgit. However, many small businesses are already using the MyInvois portal, anticipating full implementation in 2025. Deputy Finance Minister Lin Hui Ying encouraged taxpayers to familiarize themselves with the system for easier future use. The news was reported by 光华日报. The e-invoicing system aims to simplify tax management and improve transparency in Malaysia's business sector.

